WATCH: Jagged Edges salon opens at new location
May 25, 2023
Amanda Lowe, owner of Jagged Edges salon in Batavia, talks about her move to a new location at 4 State St.
Jagged Edges Salon ribbon cutting on their new location at 4 State St. in Batavia on Wednesday May 24, 2023.