Officials from LandPro Equipment and various community stakeholders were on hand today to celebrate the grand opening of the company’s new flagship store on West Saile Drive in Batavia, NY.
The grand opening continues from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. A ribbon cutting ceremony took place at 10 a.m. Friday.
During the two-day event, customers will be able to see and experience the latest equipment and technology and enjoy locally sourced refreshments. There will be activities for kids and a chance to enter to win a John Deere S100 Series Lawn Mower.
The 53,000-square-foot facility is located on 14 acres and serves as a central hub for training and operations in the western New York region.
LandPro Equipment’s Batavia location is the result of the merger of its two former Genesee County stores which were located in Alexander and Oakfield.