A ribbon cutting today formally introduced the LandPro Equipment Agricultural Parts and Service store at 3907 Route 19, South Warsaw.
The newly built LandPro Equipment Agricultural Parts and Service store opened in December. It provides agriculture/farming parts, service, and precision solutions. Staff includes three parts professionals and three service technicians at the Warsaw location. They have more than $1 million in parts inventory onsite (11,000 part numbers) and offer parts delivery to farms/ag businesses.