An early March snowstorm brought heavy snow to Batavia's East Main Street tonight. This is the view around 8 p.m.
Much of the region, including Genesee, Livingston, Orleans and Wyoming counties, was under a winter weather advisory until 10 a.m. Saturday.
The National Weather Service expected heavy precipitation - in the form of snow or sleet - to move across the Niagara Frontier to the Monroe County area through 11 p.m., making travel very difficult during this time, the forecast discussion said.
While expected snowfall amounts vary across the region, travel is expected to be very difficult as periods of snow result in snow covered roads and limited visibilities, the Weather Service said.
