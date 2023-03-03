An early March snowstorm brought heavy snow to Batavia's East Main Street tonight. This is the view around 8 p.m.

Much of the region, including Genesee, Livingston, Orleans and Wyoming counties, was under a winter weather advisory until 10 a.m. Saturday.

An early March snowstorm brought heavy snow to Batavia's East Main Street around 8 p.m. March 3. Much of the region, including Genesee, Livingston, Orleans and Wyoming counties, were under a winter weather advisory until 10 a.m. March 4. While expected snowfall amounts vary across the region, travel is expected to be very difficult as periods of snow result in snow covered roads and limited visibilities, the National Weather Service said.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.