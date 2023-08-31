Meet Capt. Lindsay "Mad" Johnson who will pilot an A10 Thunderbolt during the Wings over Batavia air show this weekend.
WATCH: Meet A-10 pilot "Mad" Johnson
Ben Beagle
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Latest News
- Genesee County summer hours ending
- Judge rules for Fulton election workers in Giuliani defamation lawsuit
- State makes non-driver ID cards easier
- Hawley announces upcoming town halls
- Forum set for Arcade Comprehensive Plan
- Seven patients to ECMC after two-vehicle accident in Orangeville
- WATCH: Meet A-10 pilot "Mad" Johnson
- Doctor: Mitch McConnell ‘medically clear’ after second freeze-up