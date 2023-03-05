BATAVIA — The Genesee County Chamber of Commerce will recognize six organizations and individuals during its annual business awards ceremony on March 11.
The annual awards ceremony, which begins at 5 p.m. at Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel, 8315 Park Rd., honors businesses and individuals for their achievements in business, community service and volunteerism.
This year’s honorees are: Business of the Year, Max Pies Furniture Company, Inc.; Agricultural Business of the Year, Fenton’s Produce LLC; Innovative Business of the Year, Empire Hemp Co. LLC; Special Service Recognition of the Year, Genesee-Orleans Regional Arts Council (GO ART!); Geneseean of the Year, Norm Argulski.
Meet this year's honorees in this video compiled and produced by Daily News videographer Mark Gutman:
Learn more about the honorees and the region's business community in our annual Business Outlook special section. Inside is a look at development of the "factory of the future," the Edwards Vacuum facility planned for the STAMP site in the town of Alabama. and an introduction to the Warsaw man named the Buffalo-Niagara region's Realtor of the Year. Other stories look at the changing business community, including the expansion of business in Batavia, and efforts to boost area downtowns such as a microenterprise assistance program that has brought new businesses to Albion and allowed others to thrive.