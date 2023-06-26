PAVILION -- Standing at Har-Go Dairy, a second and third-generation family owned farm and member of the Upstate Niagara Cooperative, Inc., U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer today revealed that the vital Dairy Margin Coverage Program Finger Lakes dairy farmers rely on is in limbo as the program is set to expire, which could have farmers facing a “dairy cliff"– an outcome that could double wallop farmers and consumers.
Schumer explained that the 2018 Farm Bill enacted the DMC, which offers monthly price support payments from the feds to dairy farmers, will end in September and if no action is taken would lead to less support for our farmers, severe supply chain disruptions and an increase in the price of milk. Schumer is now launching a new push to protect this program, as Congress begins negotiations for this year’s farm bill, to ensure Upstate New York dairy farmers have the support and safety net they need.