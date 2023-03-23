BATAVIA - Area technology middle and high school students and teachers, along with the GCC Accelerated College Enrollment (ACE) department and college community took part in the 14th GLOW Region Tech Wars today at Genesee Community College.
The annual Tech Wars brings middle and high school students from all 24 of the Genesee, Livingston, Orleans and Wyoming (GLOW) region's school districts together in teams to demonstrate their technical expertise through innovative, mind-expanding competitions.