For the seventh year in a row, Healogics has named the United Memorial Medical Center Wound Care & Hyperbaric Medicine Center a Center of Distinction. And for the first time, the Center has also received the Clinical Excellence Award.
To earn COD designation, the Center achieved outstanding clinical outcomes for twelve consecutive months, including a patient satisfaction rate of 95% percent, and a wound adjusted healing rate of 87%.
The Clinical Excellence Award is earned by scoring in the top 10% of more than 600 eligible Healogics outpatient Wound Care Centers on the Clinical Excellence measure.
Center leaders were given the awards Tuesday and staff members were recognized for their achievements.
Click the video to see more from the presentation: