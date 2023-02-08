UPDATE: A woman was found dead inside the Maxon Road house that burned Tuesday, fire investigators said.

The woman, who was not identified, was found after the fire had been extinguished at 1291 Maxon Rd., a house owned by Douglas and Suzann Pepe.

Fully engulfed structure fire on Maxon Rd. in Attica on Tuesday February 7, 2023.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.