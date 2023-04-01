Motorcycles and four-wheeled ATVs took to the ice at David M McCarthy Ice Arena in Batavia on Friday.
Click the video to check out the action:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Gusty winds with thunderstorms becoming likely during the afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 62F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Rain ending this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low 22F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: April 1, 2023 @ 11:31 am