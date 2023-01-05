ROCHESTER — Coming off of a tough loss to Pittsford Mendon on Tuesday, the Batavia boys basketball team had a chance to bounce right back against one-win Greece Arcadia on Wednesday night. The Blue Devils were able to do so, but it took a monstrous third quarter to get it done.
Trailing by one at the half, Batavia outscored the Titans 25-0 in the third quarter to take complete control on its way to a 66-40 road victory.
“We came out sluggish to start the game but after halftime we really picked up our intensity on the defensive end of the court our ball pressure was the key,” Batavia head coach Buddy Brasky said. “We caused multiple turnovers and got out in the open court and ran.”
Mikey McKenzie scored all 16 of his points in the second half for Batavia, with six coming in the crucial third quarter, while Carter McFollins added all eight of his points after halftime, with six coming in the third. Sawyer Siverling scored five of his seven points in the third quarter for the Blue Devils.
Sophomore Aiden Bellavia kept Batavia close in the first half as he scored 10 of his 16 points before the break.
Batavia, which trailed 24-23 at halftime, improved to 5-2.
Koree Singleton scored all eight of his points for Arcadia in the fourth quarter, while Xavier Smith and Lincoln Fling each added six points in the loss.
Boys
BYRON-BERGEN 72, ELBA 45
Byron-Bergen: Gianni Ferrara (25 points, 7 steals, 4 assists); David Brumsted (16 points, 3 assists); Braedyn Chambry (8 points, 14 rebounds); Brody Baubie (8 points).
Elba: Jake Walczak (12 points); Angelo Penna (11 points); Gage Chamberlain (9 points).
OAKFIELD-ALABAMA 73, HOLLEY 29
Oakfield-Alabama: Noah Currier (13 points, 4 rebounds); Kyle Porter (11 points, 3 steals); Aiden Warner (8 points, 7 rebounds); Colton Yasses (8 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals); Austin Pangrazio (8 points, 4 rebounds).
Holley: Destin Kuyal (8 points); Joseph Silpoch (6 points).
Coach’s Quote: “I was proud of the response of the team after some time off and the Lions’s Club Tournament. They really took pride on defense tonight and stuck together,” O-A head coach Ryan Stehlar.
ATTICA 63, ALEXANDER 41
Attica: Cole Harding (22 points, 10 rebounds); Jack Janes (13 points, 5 steals); Landyn Thomas (7 assists).
Alexander: Jake Brooks (15 points).
Coach’s Quote: “I was really proud of the effort we played with from the very start of the game. There was a different level of focus than earlier in the year. Hopefully we have turned the corner and can keep competing in practice to reach the best version of ourselves, whatever that ends up being. But tonight was a step in the right direction,” Attica head coach Rob Crowley.
PEMBROKE 75, KENDALL 55
Pembroke: Cayden Pfalzer (27 points); Tyson Totten (22 points, 9 rebounds); Jon Suro (8 rebounds, 5 assists).
Kendall: Devin Edick (24 points).
Coach’s Quote: “Kendall really battled us tonight and they were well-coached and prepared for us. We weren’t consistent all night but we started attacking the paint which led to a big third quarter for us,” Pembroke head coach Matt Shay.
WHEATLAND-CHILI 81, LYNDONVILLE 41
Wheatland-Chili: Terry Bayly-Henshaw (24 points); Leighton Williams (14 points); Jaden Schwenebraten (11 points); Jordan Carr (8 points).
Lyndonville: Mason Nicholson (14 points); Ian Mank (9 points).
DANSVILLE 54, PERRY 27
Dansville: Collin Gray (12 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals); Dawson Wadsworth (10 points, 5 rebounds); Ethan Canfield (9 points, 9 rebounds); Reid Martin (8 points, 7 rebounds); Reese Dixon (4 points, 6 rebounds).
Perry: Matt Givens (10 points).
LIVONIA 54, MARCUS WHITMAN 45
Livonia: Connor Feehan (13 points, 4 3-pointers); Chris Coyle (16 points, 11 rebounds); Nick Coyle (7 points, 5 assists).
Marcus Whitman: No report.
WELLSVILLE 53, BATH-HAVERLING 45
Wellsville: Cody Costello (23 points); Logan Dunbar (13 points).
Girls
YORK 48, LE ROY 42
York: Merideth Holland (15 points, 15 rebounds, 3 steals); Tessa Rodwell (13 points, 13 rebounds); Rylee Cuozzo (11 points); Alaina Englert (9 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists).
Le Roy: Maura Dambra (13 points), Abby Allen (12 points).
CALEDONIA-MUMFORD 40, AVON 33 (OT)
Cal-Mum: Hazell Nickerson (14 points, 15 rebounds); Ava Amorese (11 points, 9 rebounds); Maddy DeVore (10 points, 12 rebounds, 2 steals).
Avon: Maria Geary (9 points); Sarina McDowell (8 points, 10 rebounds, 6 blocks, 9 steals); Maggie Vanderbilt (4 points, 6 rebounds).
Note: Hazell Nickerson hit a 3-pointer with .8 seconds left in regulation for Cal-Mum to send the game into overtime. Cal-Mum outscored Avon 7-0 in the extra frame.
KESHEQUA 50, PERRY 32
Keshequa: Brawling Isman (13 points); Riley Benner (12 points).
Perry: Jaelyn Morris (11 points); Sydney Hnat (6 points, 11 rebounds).
BATH-HAVERLING 58, NEWARK 50
Haverling: Meredith Czajkowski (27 points); Natalie Krelie (16 points); Emma Luckenbach (6 points).
Newark: TaKyla Vaughn (21 points); Karina Natale (11 points).