ROCHESTER — Coming off of a tough loss to Pittsford Mendon on Tuesday, the Batavia boys basketball team had a chance to bounce right back against one-win Greece Arcadia on Wednesday night. The Blue Devils were able to do so, but it took a monstrous third quarter to get it done.

Trailing by one at the half, Batavia outscored the Titans 25-0 in the third quarter to take complete control on its way to a 66-40 road victory.

