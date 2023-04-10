Two third-prize winning tickets were sold in New York, including Rochester, for the April 8, 2023 Powerball drawing, according to New York Lottery officials.
One of the tickets was a Power Play ticket worth $150,000. The second ticket is worth $50,000. The winning tickets each have four matching numbers and the Powerball.
The Power Play prize-winning ticket was purchased at Shell Food Mart at 1160 Straight Path in West Babylon. The $50,000 winner was purchased at Tops Markets at 2345 Buffalo Rd. in Rochester.
The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing on April 8 are: 11-22-24-51-60 and the Powerball is 18.
The Power Play multiplier for Saturday’s drawing is 3, which means the third place prize – not including the jackpot – was tripled to $150,000. The Power Play feature is an additional $1 extra per game.
The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69. The Powerball number is drawn from a separate field one to of 26.
The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11 p.m. Tickets for Powerball expire one year from the date of the drawing.
New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, can find help by calling the State’s toll-free, confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply.
