On top-prize winning Take 5 ticket was sold in Rochester for the Sept. 1 evening drawing.
The ticket was sold at Henry’s Convenience Market, 2360 West Henrietta Rd. The ticket was worth $41,619.50.
The winning numbers were 1, 13, 24, 26 and 34.
Take 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. The drawing is televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.
A Lottery draw game prize of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.
New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, can find help at NYProblemGamblingHelp.org, by calling New York’s toll-free confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369), or texting HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply.