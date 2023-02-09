Attica fire

Fire crews work at the scene of Tuesday’s fatal fire in Bennington. A woman’s body was found after crews entered what remained of the residence.

 Mark Gutman/Daily News

BENNINGTON — A woman was found dead inside the Maxon Road house that burned Tuesday, fire investigators said.

The woman, who was not identified, was found after the fire had been extinguished at 1291 Maxon Rd. The house was owned by Douglas and Suzann Pepe.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.