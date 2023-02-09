BENNINGTON — A woman was found dead inside the Maxon Road house that burned Tuesday, fire investigators said.
The woman, who was not identified, was found after the fire had been extinguished at 1291 Maxon Rd. The house was owned by Douglas and Suzann Pepe.
Fire crews were called to the house at 9:17 a.m. after a report of smoke and flames.
Bennington Fire Chief Brandon Zymowski said the house was half engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.
Gusty winds fueled the fire, which quickly destroyed the house.
It wasn’t until later when crews were able to safely get inside the house that the body was found.
The house was declared a total loss.
Firefighters were at the scene for six hours.
Sheldon, Attica, Varysburg, Cowlesville, Alexander, Harris Corners, Darien and Wyoming Correctional Facility were called to the scene, along with sheriff’s deputies, state police and Wyoming County Emergency Services.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.