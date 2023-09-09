VARYSBURG — Registration is underway for the Wyoming County Woods Walk.
The walk will take place 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 30 at 2320 Centerline Rd. Don Gasiewicz will host the Niagara Frontier Chapter of the New York Forest Owners Association, along with NYS Department of Environmental Conservation; Cornell Cooperative Extension of Wyoming County; and Greg Rose of Rose Forestry.
The program is intended for woodland owners with beginner to intermediate knowledge and/or skill, along with anybody interested in sustainable forestry practices, forest health, and restoring their woodlot.
Participants will observe the early stages of implementing a DEC Forest Stewardship Plan; an active EQIP contract for thinning; and American Beech treatment.
Attendance is free, but people are asked to register so organizers can plan for parking and handout materials. Attendees are asked to dress for the weather and wear boots or shoes suitable for walking on woodland trails, some of which are on hilly terrain.
Forester Nate Morey will provide info about forest management and DEC assistance for private forest owners.
Email drg35@cornell.edu or call Gasiewicz at (585) 786-2251 ext. 113 to register.