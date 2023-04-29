WARSAW — An upcoming program will address questions dairy farm personnel have while working in the maternity area on a farm.
The in-person workshop will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Wyoming County at 36 Center St. It will teach best calving management practices to minimize stillbirth rates, and improve calf and cow health during and directly after the calving process.
The workshop will include an oral presentation followed by hands-on demonstration and practice to train farm personnel. Under the guidance of experienced educators, participants will apply the concepts using a model cow and calf.
Performance objectives will include:
n Understand anatomy and physiology of calving.
n Recognize and monitor signs of labor.
n Assess normal and abnormal calf position.
n Properly assist the calving process.
n Use chains, pulley/calf-jack safely and effectively.
n Immediate post-partum cow and calf care.
Cost is $75 per person. Limited spots are available.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.