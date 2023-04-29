WARSAW — An upcoming program will address questions dairy farm personnel have while working in the maternity area on a farm.

The in-person workshop will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Wyoming County at 36 Center St. It will teach best calving management practices to minimize stillbirth rates, and improve calf and cow health during and directly after the calving process.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1