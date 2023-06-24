Wyoming Chamber elects board of directors

WARSAW – The Wyoming County Chamber of Commerce and Tourism elected or re-elected members to its board of directors during its annual meeting on June 14 at the Wyoming County Ag & Business Center, 36 Center St.

The board members will serve during 2023-2024.

Elected were:

n Norb Fuest, Appletree HR Consulting

n Travis Sick, Tompkins Community Bank

n Denise Coffey, Glen Iris Inn

n Becky Ryan, Wyoming Co. Board of Supervisors

n Brock Beckstrand, Upstate Door, Inc.

n Jackie Swaby, Arts Council for Wyoming County

n Mark Bennett, Five Star Bank

n Daniel Burling, Burling Aviation Services

n Rachael Pfeffer, Koike Aronson, Inc.

n Tim Brick, Pa’s Produce/Bricdale Farms

n Heather Aldrich, Community Bank, NA

Chamber officials thanked the board members for their service and said they looked forward to working with them in the coming year.

