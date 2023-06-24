WARSAW – The Wyoming County Chamber of Commerce and Tourism elected or re-elected members to its board of directors during its annual meeting on June 14 at the Wyoming County Ag & Business Center, 36 Center St.
The board members will serve during 2023-2024.
Elected were:
n Norb Fuest, Appletree HR Consulting
n Travis Sick, Tompkins Community Bank
n Denise Coffey, Glen Iris Inn
n Becky Ryan, Wyoming Co. Board of Supervisors
n Brock Beckstrand, Upstate Door, Inc.
n Jackie Swaby, Arts Council for Wyoming County
n Mark Bennett, Five Star Bank
n Daniel Burling, Burling Aviation Services
n Rachael Pfeffer, Koike Aronson, Inc.
n Tim Brick, Pa’s Produce/Bricdale Farms
n Heather Aldrich, Community Bank, NA
Chamber officials thanked the board members for their service and said they looked forward to working with them in the coming year.