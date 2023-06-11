The Governor’s office recently announced Round XIII of the Regional Economic Development Council Initiative, which includes capital grant and tax-credit funding combined with a range of programs from 10 New York state agencies, including $150 million in grant funds from Empire State Development, available to projects on a continuous basis.
The regional economic development councils are encouraged to support projects that advance or address strategic state priorities, including green buildings and sustainable development, child care, distressed communities, and innovative public-private partnerships. New this year are two micro programs that will award capital grants to support New York State craft beverage manufacturers and non-profit organizations, and a new $30 million Challenge competition will award $10 million to up to three regions to implement creative solutions to tackle persistent barriers to economic growth.
The Finger Lakes Region’s Empire State Development office has offered to join the Wyoming County IDA and Chamber of Commerce in hosting two in-person Consolidated Funding Application information sessions for details regarding funding available in Round XIII of the REDC initiative.
The sessions are scheduled for June 20 at the Wyoming County Ag & Business Center, Second Floor Conference Room, 36 Center St., Warsaw.
The first session, scheduled for 9:30 a.m., will be business focused and highlight funding opportunities for businesses. The second session, scheduled for 10:45 a.m., will be targeted to municipal governments in highlighting funding opportunities for municipalities. The sessions are scheduled to last an hour.
Information sessions will consist of an overview of available funding programs, application tips, and include time for questions about the CFA process. The application deadline for most CFA programs is 4 p.m. July 28.
Seating is limited. Reservations, due by June 19, may be made by emailing sgardner@wycochamber.org.
For more information or questions, please contact Wyoming County Industrial Development Agency Executive Director Jim Pierce at (585) 786-3764 or Wyoming County Chamber of Commerce CEO Scott Gardner at (585) 786-0307.
Additional information on programs is available online on the Regional Council website https://regionalcouncils.ny.gov/ and Available Resources Guidebook at https://tinyurl.com/4vm8y3va .