WARSAW — The Wyoming Foundation, a division of the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo, is accepting grant applications from nonprofit organizations serving Wyoming County for its 2023 grant cycle.
For the 2023 competitive grants process, the Wyoming Foundation will give funding preference to grant applications focusing on at least one of its two priorities: To provide educational opportunities to youth, which equip them for future careers; and to support and promote arts and cultural opportunities in Wyoming County.
The Wyoming Foundation will support initiatives and programs that can show maximum positive impact on Wyoming County.
In addition, for its 2023 competitive grants process, the Wyoming Foundation is encouraging innovative, collaborative requests that address youth — defined as ages 18 and under — mental health.
The maximum grant available through the Wyoming Foundation competitive process is $5,000. Approximately $28,000 is available to support 2023 competitive grants.
For nearly 50 years, the Wyoming Foundation has made the most of the generosity of its clients to benefit Wyoming County residents. With more than $4.8 million under its care, the Wyoming Foundation has supported a wide variety of cultural, educational and human services organizations that specialize in enhancing the County’s arts and cultural institutions, improving literacy and strengthening the County’s cradle-to-career pipeline.
