PERRY – The Wyoming County Office for the Aging has scheduled a public hearing for 11 a.m. Aug. 31 at the Breezeway Barn, 151 North Center St.
The hearing will reviewing the OFA’s existing services and seek input from older adults regarding future program planning.
All Wyoming County residents are encouraged to attend. Special accommodations will be made upon request.
The meeting is required by the Federal Older Americans Act, and the New York State Community Services for the Elderly Program and its regulations.
For more information, contact the Wyoming County Office for the Aging at (585) 786-8833 or (800) 836-0067, or via email to officeaging@wyomingco.net. The Office for the Aging website is at https://www.wyomingco.net/328/Office-for-the-Aging.