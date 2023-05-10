WEBSTER — Our beloved Adrienne Overfield passed into eternal life on Saturday, May 6, 2023, after a lengthy and courageous battle with cancer. She is survived by her parents, Vanessa and Philip Overfield; her siblings, Michael (Erin), Andrew and Nicole; her son, Joseph; her niece, Kayla; her nana, Jeanette Attardi; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
A 2004 graduate of Webster Schroeder High School, she was a devoted mother and homemaker. She was known as a genuinely caring person. Her keen wit and sense of humor were highlighted by an infectious laugh that resonated throughout her home. Her entire family is so proud of her kindness, compassion, determination and courage.
Family and friends may call at Willard H. Scott Funeral Home, 12 South Ave., Webster on Sunday, May 14, 2023, from 4–7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 15, 2023, at Holy Trinity Church, 1460 Ridge Rd., Webster. For a complete obituary, please visit www.willardhscott.com.