Alan L. Abrams
BATAVIA – Born of Seneca Indian heritage on Sept. 7, 1929, in Buffalo. He passed away on Feb. 22, 2023, at the age of 93. He was a graduate of Hutchinson High School and SUNY Brockport. Upon graduation, he entered the US Army and served from 1952-54 in special services. Upon discharge, he was hired at Elba Central School where he spent 37 years as an educator serving as a health and physical education teacher and later, as the district guidance counselor.
In addition to education, Al also served on the board of the YMCA, was a member of the executive committee of the Health Systems Agency of WNY, a summer school counselor at Genesee Community College, and taught at Attica and Albion prisons. One of Al’s lifelong passions was playing golf at Batavia Country Club.
Alan is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Peggy Abrams; children, Gail (Rick) Doran, Christine McNamara, Alan (Jody) Abrams and Jacqueline (Rick) Snyder; 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; and brother, George Abrams. Alan is predeceased by his parents, Oliver and Cordelia Abrams; brothers, Oliver and Dale Abrams; sister, Carol Abrams.
A celebration of Alan’s life will be held on Saturday, May 13, at 11 a.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, Batavia. Memorial donations can be made in Alan’s name to St. James Church in Batavia. For more information, please visit www.bartolomeo.com.