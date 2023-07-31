Albert “Al” Vlietstra, age 74 of Geneseo, N.Y., passed away on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Noyes Memorial Hospital in Dansville.
He was born on Jan. 18, 1949, in Patterson, N.J., to the late Berend and Lammigje (Hagen) Vlietstra.
Al was a self-employed mason, owning and operating Al’s Masonry for 45 years. He left a lasting legacy in many of his projects that he worked on in the area: the wall in Geneseo, numerous projects throughout Letchworth State Park including the Welcome Center and Nature Center, the Reilly Building at Noyes Memorial Hospital and many private homes, where he put his artist touch to his work.
He was a member of Silver Lake Sportsman’s Club and a social member of the Perry Fire Department. He was an avid bowler who won 6 New York State titles and a softball player, having played in 29 Sea Serpent tournaments,
He is survived by 3 daughters, Amy Kocher of Augusta, N.J., Suzanne (Graham) Johnsen of Geneseo, Johanna Gozelski of Gainesville; 2 sons, Brian Vlietstra of Warsaw, Robert (Nicole) Stedman of Rochester; 11 siblings, Grace (Peter) Vandenberg, Trina Vlietstra, Wilma Vlietstra, Trudy (Harry) Droogendyk, Jacob (Lona) Vlietstra, Conrad (Teresa) Vlietstra, Bernie (Arlene) Vlietstra, Martin (Yvonne) Vlietstra, Fred (Betty) Vlietstra, Peter (Marlene) Vlietstra, James Vlietstra, all of Ontario, Canada; 7 grandchildren, Christopher Costello, Chelsey Sanders, Jamie (Gavin) Donahue, Trevor Kocher, Brayden and Reid Stedman and Parker Johnsen; along with many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Ray Halma; and great niece, Charlotte Stewart.
Family and friends may call from 3-7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 3, at the Eaton-Watson Funeral Home, LLC., 98 North Main St. in Perry.
Funeral service will be held on Friday, Aug. 4, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Al will be laid to rest in Glenwood Cemetery in Perry.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to the Livingston County Hospice in honor of Al’s hospice nurse Leath DeRitter, who took great care of Al and his family.
For more information, please call (585) 237-2626 or to leave a message of condolence visit www.eatonwatsonfuneralhome.com. Arrangements completed by Eaton-Watson Funeral Home, LLC. 98 North Main Street, Perry, NY 14530.