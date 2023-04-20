Alexis Marie Arthur, 41, of Alexander, passed away after a 9 month battle with cancer, on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at United Memorial Medical Center.
Alexis was born Aug. 15, 1981, in Batavia, a daughter of Gail Davis of Alexander and the late Anthony L. Arthur, who passed away in 1999.
Alexis was a direct service professional for the ARC GLOW and also worked at Marshall’s in Batavia. She enjoyed crafts, painting, drawing, attending art shows, craft fairs and parades. Alexis will be remembered for always doing things for others.
Alexis was a beautiful soul who was well-loved by everyone she encountered.
Surviving along with her mother, Gail, are her stepfather, Cedric Davis, Jr.; her boyfriend, Jason Sarvis of Amherst; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Preceded in death by her grandparents, George and Joyce Alberti and Albert and Mary Arthur.
Calling hours are Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at the H.E. Turner & Co. Funeral Home, 403 East Main Street, Batavia. Alexis’s Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday at Resurrection Parish - St. Mary’s, 18 Ellicott Street in Batavia.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to GO2 For Lung Cancer, online at https://go2.org.
Please leave a condolence, share a story, or light a candle at www.bataviafuneralhomes.com.