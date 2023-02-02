Alice Dorothy Stepien, age 89, of Bacon Road in Perry, N.Y., died peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at the Livingston County Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Mount Morris, N.Y. She was born the daughter of Peter and Mary (Stec) Stepien on Jan. 8, 1934 in Castile, N.Y. Prior to her retirement, she was employed at Champion Products in Perry for many years. She was a member of St. Luke the Evangelist Parish, where she attended mass at St. Thomas-Aquinas Church in Leicester.
She is survived by her nephew, Edward Zamejc of Colorado, and 2 nieces, Margaret Ciechanowicz and Danette Oakes, both of Medina; 5 great-nieces, Anne, Shannon and Abigale Watalek, all of Vermont; and Elizabeth and Anna Oakes, both of Medina; and many dear and loving friends, including Darlene and Kevin Hinrich of Wyoming. She was predeceased by her parents, Peter and Mary Stepien; 3 sisters, Sophia, Anna and Mildred; and brother, Leonard.
No prior calling. Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, Feb. 11, at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Church, 46 Stanley Street, Mount Morris, N.Y. Reverend Michael Fowler officiating. Private interment at St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Perry, N.Y. Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements by the John W. Martin Funeral Home, 37 Chapel Street, (Route 408), Mount Morris. Sign the online registry at www.johnwmartinfuneralhome.com