Alice M. Dix

Alice Dix, 91, of Alabama, N.Y., was welcomed with opened arms by her husband Bob and son Bill early morning on Friday, April 7, 2023.
Alice was born on July 25, 1931, at the Starkweather homestead in Alabama, N.Y., daughter of the late Myron and Mary (Crosby) Starkweather.
Her husband, Robert Dix, a talented craftsman and previous owner of J.E. Potter Lumber in Corfu, N.Y., passed away on July 19, 2010.
Alice was a member of the Alabama Basom United Methodist Church in Alabama, N.Y. She devoted so much of her life to caring for others, starting with earning her Nursing Degree at Deaconess in 1948. She worked as a Registered Nurse for 30 years in various doctors’ offices and hospitals. Alice enjoyed watching the Buffalo Bills, knitting, crocheting, and painting in her spare time, She especially loved sharing her love for art with her grandchildren. Alice and her husband, Bob, were married for 59 years and met their goal of traveling to all 50 states together. For many years, they split their time between Western New York and the West coast of Florida. They enjoyed traveling the world, listening to concert music, and spending time with their family and friends. Alice was loved by many and will be missed by all.
Alice is survived by her daughter, Denise (late Jeffrey) Schwarz; daughter-in-law, Mary (Borgal) Dix; grandchildren, Jennifer (Taylor) Wood, Robert (Amanda) Dix, William (Capri) Dix, and Thomas Dix; as well as 14 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by her parents, Myron and Mary Starkweather; her six siblings; husband, Robert Dix; son, William Dix; and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to call on Wednesday, April 12, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the C. B. Beach & Son Mortuary, Inc., 4 E. Main St., Corfu, N.Y. Funeral services will be held on Thursday April 13, at 11 a.m. at the Alabama Basom United Methodist Church, 1392 Church Street, Alabama, N.Y., followed by burial at Alabama Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to a luncheon following the burial at The Alabama Hotel, 1353 Lewiston Rd., Basom, N.Y., to celebrate the life of Alice Dix.
Memorials can be sent to Alabama Basom United Methodist Church.