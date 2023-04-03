LE ROY — Allen L. Hansen, age 92, formerly of Sweetland Road, Stafford, passed away early Friday morning (March 31, 2023) at Crossroads House in Batavia.
He was born Aug. 17, 1930, in Le Roy, one of twelve children of the late Peder and Lillian Squires Hansen.
Al will be remembered as a very talented man, who could build and repair anything. His optimistic attitude allowed him to always see the good in people. He was a proud decorated Korean War Army veteran. He retired from the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office after a 25-year career as a Deputy Sheriff and also served the residents of Stafford as Town Justice for 7 years.
He will be sadly missed by his daughters, Brenda (Jerry) Mancuso of Stafford and Lori (Shula Baumgold) Hansen of Connecticut; grandson, Mark (Cristin) Mancuso; great-grandchildren, Grace and Nate Mancuso; brother, Dean (Betty) Hansen of Rochester; along with many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Al was predeceased by his wife, Doris Hull Hansen; grandson, Scott Mancuso; and siblings, Irving, Henry, Christian, Alfred, Paul, Leslie, Lloyd, Violet Reed, Martha Hines and Ann Hendershott.
Family and friends may call Tuesday, April 4, from 4-7 p.m. at the Falcone Family Funeral & Cremation Service Inc., 8700 Lake St. Rd., Le Roy. Graveside Services with military honors will be held on Wednesday, April 5, at 11 a.m. at Stafford Rural Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Crossroads House, 11 Liberty St., P.O. Box 403, Batavia, N.Y. 14021 www.crossroadshouse.com.
Your memories and condolences may be shared with Al’s family at www.falconefuneralhome.com.