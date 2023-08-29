Amelia Christina Sheelar, 85, of East Bethany, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at United Memorial Medical Center.
Amelia was born July 22, 1938, in Batavia, a daughter of the late Ralph and Mary (Avino) Parise.
Amelia was a member of Resurrection Parish. She enjoyed baking, watching the birds, bowling, spending time with her family, friends and her beloved dog, JoJo. Amelia was a receptionist for Dr. Guy Patterson, D.D.S. in Batavia.
Surviving are her children, Christine (Troy) Taggart of Greensburg, Pa., Mark (Traci) Sheelar of Alexander, Peter (Ann Marie) Sheelar of Stafford and Gregory (Denise Rader) Sheelar of Batavia; her sister, Mary Marchese of Le Roy; and grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Amelia is the wife of the late Gerald Anthony Sheelar and sister of the late Carmon Parise, Ralph Parise, Salvatore Parise, Frances Cirillo and Jovanna Russell.
Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bohm-Calarco-Smith Funeral Home, 308 East Main Street in Batavia, where funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. also on Thursday. She will be laid to rest in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Batavia.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, Western New York Chapter, www.alz.org/wny?form=alz_donate or your local SPCA.
