BATAVIA — Amelita “Lee” Colangelo, 93, of Batavia, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, at her home while under the care of HomeCare & Hospice.
She was born Sunday, March 2, 1930, in Batavia, a daughter of the late Alexander Colangelo and Philomena Orlando Colangelo.
A member of Resurrection Parish in Batavia, Lee was a world traveler having visited six of the seven continents. An avid skier and swimmer, she loved all animals, especially cats. Lee taught for many years in the Rochester School System and was a member of the New York State Retired Teachers Association. She worked at Esquire Magazine in New York City in the 1950’s.
Her family would like to extend their sincere gratitude and appreciation to all of Lee’s caregivers for the devoted care they gave to her throughout the years.
She is survived by her nephews, Francis N. Penna, Jr. of Batavia and Michael Cuviello of Maryland; her niece, Marianne (Michael) Kenny of Rochester; along with several great-nieces and great-nephews.
She is predeceased by her siblings, Anthony (Martha) Colangelo, Anita (James) Cuviello, Mary (Francis N. Sr.) Penna, Louis (Rita) Colangelo, Dante Colangelo and Jeanette (Ken) Seward.
There are no prior visiting hours. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Church, 303 East Main Street, Batavia. She will be laid to rest in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Batavia. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Volunteers for Animals, P.O. Box 1621, Batavia, NY 14021. To leave a condolence, share a story, or light a candle, please visit www.bataviafuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Bohm-Calarco-Smith Funeral Home, 308 East Main Street, Batavia.