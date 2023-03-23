BASOM — Andrew K. Merkel, 38 of Basom passed away on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at Rochester General Hospital in Rochester, N.Y.
Andrew was born Thursday, June 21st, 1984 in Batavia, a son of Kelly and Susan (Grower) Merkel of Basom.
Andy graduated from Oakfield-Alabama Central School and went on to obtain his associates degree from Genesee Community College in 2004. He married the love of his life, Kelly Moden, on Dec. 6, 2008. Together they had three wonderful children who were the light of his life. Andy worked for Mercy EMS from 2009 to 2015 as an EMT-B. He served the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office since Oct. 1, 2011. In addition to his regular duties as an Emergency Services Dispatcher, Andy was a Communications Training Officer and a board member of the Genesee County Sheriff’s Employee Association.
He was a baseball coach for the Oakfield-Alabama Little League program and a long-standing member of the Alabama Fire Department. Outside of serving his community, he spent his time operating Wings Cupped Retriever Services, his dog training company, that started as a hobby and grew into a thriving business. He also enjoyed duck hunting, fishing, camping, and music.
He was a devoted family man and a great friend. He loved spending time with his wife and three young children, attending their sporting and music events. Andy was a Jack of all trades with a larger than life personality who always told it as it was. He contributed valuable guidance and tremendous support over many years to anyone who crossed his path.
Surviving along with his parents are his wife, Kelly Merkel of Basom; his children, Kaylee, Kaiya, and Finian Merkel of Basom; his brother, Cory (Melissa) Merkel of Greece; his grandmother, Onolee Grower of Batavia; his mother-in-law, Kimberly Moden of Basom; his brother-in-law, Matthew (Jennifer) Moden of Basom; his best friend, Chris Stratheam of Byron; his two amazing dogs, Roy and Sully along with aunts, uncles and cousins.
In death Andy is reunited with his grandparents, Charles Grower, Margaret Merkel, and Edwin Merkel and his father-in-law, Dennis Moden.
Family and friends are invited to call on Sunday, March 26, 2023 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Alabama Fire Department, 2230 Judge Rd, Basom, NY 14013, where Andrew’s funeral service will be held on Monday, March 27, 2023 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Genesee Ducks Unlimited, 219 East Main Street, Batavia, NY 14020 or Oakfield-Alabama Little League P.O. Box 44 Oakfield, NY 14125. Please leave a condolence, share a story, or light a candle at www.bataviafuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the H.E. Turner & Co. Funeral Home, 403 East Main Street, Batavia.