Andrew Uveino, age 75, of Gainesville, passed away on Jan. 30, 2023 at the Wyoming County Community Hospital in Warsaw.
He was born on July 14, 1947, in Gainesville, N.Y., to the late Dominic and Mary Barnard Uveino. Andrew graduated from Letchworth Central School in 1966. While attending Letchworth, Andrew enjoyed playing football and wrestling. After high school, Andrew joined the United States Army, serving from 1966 to 1968. He worked construction for the Laborers Local 435 in Rochester and later worked for the Wyoming County Highway Department.
Andrew enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, and loved his grandchildren. He also enjoyed fishing and hunting.
He is predeceased by his wife, Patricia, who passed away on July 14, 2017. He is also predeceased by a grandson, Michael Uveino; and siblings, Joseph Uveino, Myra Sherman, Chuck Uveino, and Nick Uveino.
Andrew is survived by his children, Michael (Nacole) Uveino of Castile, Patrick (Heidi) Uveino of Castile, Tanya Arnold of Batavia; grandchildren, Cody Arnold, Casey Arnold, Carly Arnold, Tony Uveino, Alison Uveino.
Friends may call Tuesday, Feb. 7, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Robinson And Hackemer Funeral Home, 246 N. Main St., Warsaw where Andrew’s funeral service will be held immediately following at 6 p.m. Private burial will take place in Maple Grove Cemetery in Gainesville. Online condolences at www.robinsonandhackemer.com