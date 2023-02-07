Angelina R. Englebert, 94, of Perry, passed away on Sunday Feb. 5, 2023 at the Livingston County Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Mt. Morris.
She was born in Perry, N.Y. on June 21, 1928 a daughter to the late Vincent and Jennie (Mazzarella) Caserta.
Angie was a homemaker who loved raising her children. After her children were grown she worked for the Silver Lake Day Treatment in Perry for 20 years retiring in 2016. She received several awards through the Silver Lake Day Treatment. She was a talented seamstress who did sewing for many people throughout the area.
She also enjoyed cooking and loved spending time with friends and family.
She is survived by her daughter: Joanne Osborne of Castile, sons: Joseph V. Englebert of Castile, Joseph E. (Rene’) Englebert of Farmington, sister: Carmella Cassa of Brooklyn, sister-in-law: Anna Caserta of Orchard Park, grandchildren: Thomas Zachary Osborne, Shawntique Englebert, Vincent (Stevi) Englebert, Dominic Englebert, Samuele Englebert and Abigail Englebert, great grandchildren: Sylas Osborne, Kendra Englebert, Gavin Englebert and Mila Englebert, a dear friend: Jean (Dennis) Vanelli, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and other friends survive.
She is preceded in death by her husband: Eugene F. Englebert who passed away in 1981, daughter Rossetta Englebert-Lathigee who passed away in 1978, son: Eugene F. Englebert who passed away in 2014 and brother: Anthony Caserta who passed away in 1989.
Family and friends may call from 1 to 5 p.m. on Friday Feb. 10 at the Eaton-Watson Funeral Home, LLC. 98 North Main St. in Perry where private services will follow at 5pm.
Angie will be laid to rest in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Perry.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Silver Lake Day Treatment. For more information call (585) 237-2626 or to leave a message of condolence visit www.eatonwatsonfuneralhome.com. Arrangements completed by Eaton-Watson Funeral Home, LLC. 98 North Main Street Perry, New York 14530.