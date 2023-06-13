Ann Marie Kubiniec (née O’Grady) passed peacefully on June 9, 2023, at the age of 85, in Danvers, Mass. Ann was born on Feb. 12, 1938, in St Louis, Mo., to Austin and Doris (Prentice) O’Grady.
Ann was raised in Cuba, N.Y., where she was active in her church, participating in the children’s choir and winning many talent shows with her brother, Tom. She excelled in school graduating as Salutatorian of Cuba High School Class of 1956. She pursued higher education at the University of Buffalo, where she studied English and Literature.
Ann was a lifelong learner, an avid reader and never missed solving the NY Times crossword puzzle. She played piano throughout her life and was especially fond of the duets she would play with her dear friend, Mary Ann. She was an accomplished gourmet cook and took great pride in feeding her family and introducing them to new flavors. She and her beloved husband, Conrad, shared a passion for traveling. Favorite destinations included Tuscany, London and St. Petersburg. Ann made many friends during her travels and she maintained contact with them throughout her life. She was a devoted fan of the Royal Family, and she never missed a 5 a.m. viewing of their Coronations, Weddings, and Jubilees. Her family suspects she was distantly related.
Ann was an active member of her community and she served two terms on the Batavia Board of Education. She spearheaded the Block Parent program, which helped ensure the safety of children in the community. She was also a successful real estate agent for many years.
She happily volunteered as a room mother in her children’s classrooms, delivered Meals on Wheels and volunteered to cook at the Genesee Memorial Hospital snack bar, where she was known for making delicious egg and olive sandwiches. Ann also participated in many Rotary Shows and assisted backstage.
Ann is survived by her sons, Michael (Sharon) Kubiniec, of Batavia, N.Y., Thomas (Juliet) Kubiniec of Cazenovia, N.Y., and daughter, Katherine “Kam” (Kenneth) Dunn of Danvers, Mass. She was grandmother to Austin, Robert and Thomas Kubiniec, Colton, Hailey and Charles Kubiniec, Madelyn, Kenneth, and Garrett Dunn. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Roseanna O’Grady; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Ann was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 57 years, Conrad J. Kubiniec; her father, Austin Carroll O’Grady; her mother, Doris Prentice O’Grady; and her brother, Austin Thomas O’Grady.
Per her wishes, no formal services will be held at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Richmond Memorial Library in Batavia, N.Y.; the Cazenovia Public Library in Cazenovia, N.Y.; or the St, John’s County Public Library in St. Augustine, Fla.