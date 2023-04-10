Ann R. Rothmyer, formerly of Pavilion, passed away Sunday, March 26, 2023, at the age of 77 in Mount Pleasant, S.C., after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. She was born June 14, 1945 in Niagara Falls, to the late John “Jack” Henry and S. Kathleen (Sullivan) Rademacher.
She grew up in East Aurora and graduated from Iroquois High School. She then attended and graduated from Buffalo State College, where she received her degree in art education. Ann spent the majority of her career at Le Roy Central Schools teaching junior high and high school students.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, J. Craig Rothmyer; her son, John “Jack” Rothmyer; daughter-in-law, Sara; her three grandsons, Wade, Grady and Boone (Mount Pleasant, S.C.); sister, Julie Rademacher of Orchard Park; and brother, John Rademacher of Old Orchard Beach, Maine.
If you would like to make a donation in Ann’s name, please consider a donation to Lutheran Hospice of the Lowcountry in Mount Pleasant, S.C., or the Alzheimer’s Association.