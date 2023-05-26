Anne E. Rupert, 90, a long-time resident of Alexander, passed away on Monday, May 1, 2023, at the Greenfield’s Care Facility in Lancaster, N.Y.
Mrs. Rupert was born Feb. 11, 1933, in Batavia, N.Y., a daughter of the late James and Anna Elm.
Mrs. Rupert was a retired school teacher for Pembroke Central School. Anne was a world traveller, avid camper, accomplished gardener and skilled quilter. Mrs. Rupert devoted a significant amount of time volunteering with her husband Vernon, for the Genesee County Office for the Aging Tax Program.
Surviving are her sister, Daisy E. Klein of Florida; sister-in-law, Eula Rupert of Georgia; nephews, Darrell (Amanda) Klein of Florida, Louis (Diane) Lang of Batavia, Keith (Debbie) Rupert of Florida, Bryan (Lou Ann) Rupert of Florida; nieces, Louise (Melvin) Osborn of Oakfield, Joyce (Herman) Langford of Georgia, Gail (Robert) Stevens of Florida, Jane (Parker) Sims of Arizona; and many great-nieces and great-nephews, cousins and friends in New York, Georgia, Florida and Vienna, Austria.
In death, Anne is re-united with her parents; husband, Vernon G. Rupert; son, Vernon J. Rupert; sisters, Ruth Elm and Helen Lang; and brothers-in-law, Cornelius J. Klein, Kenneth Rupert and Roy Rupert.
Anne’s family wishes to thank her longtime neighbors, William and Ruth Lang of Alexander. Their kindness and unwavering friendship through the years have provided many happy memories. William and Ruth’s extraordinary, never-ending devotion to Anne and Vernon over the last few difficult years, is a testament to their love and kindness. William and Ruth truly were angels sent by God to watch over Anne and Vernon. Anne’s family is forever grateful for all that they both have done.
A private graveside service will be held in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Batavia, N.Y., at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alexander Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 336, Alexander, NY 14005.
Arrangements were made by C. B. Beach & Son Mortuary, Inc., Corfu, N.Y.