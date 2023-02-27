Annemarie Keuerleber, 90, of Batavia, passed away on Feb. 25, 2023 at St. Ann’s Nursing Home in Rochester.
Annemarie was born March 31, 1932 in Schlochau, Germany, a daughter of the late Otto and Martha (Schulz) Koch.
Annemarie was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church and the Moose Club. She enjoyed bowling at Mancuso Lanes, traveling, music and playing euchre. Along with her late husband, Heinz, they owned the former Lock’s Motel in Batavia from 1964-1975 and enjoyed twenty years together spending summers at their cottage on Canandaigua Lake. Annemarie was a food server at the Batavia City School District for 17 years.
Surviving are her daughters, Susan (Gary) Pratt of Rochester, Diane (late Richard) McCowen of Houston, Texas and Christine (Michael) Ciminelli of Fairport; a sister, Bruni (late Dieter) Schafer of Germany; seven grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her husband, Heinz Keuerleber.
There are no prior calling hours. Annemarie’s funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at the H.E. Turner & Co. Funeral Home, 403 East Main Street, Batavia. She will be laid to rest in Grandview Cemetery in Batavia.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 31 Washington Avenue, Batavia, NY 14020.
Please leave a condolence, share a story, or light a candle at www.bataviafuneralhomes.com.