Anthony R. Mortellaro, 90, of Buffalo, formerly of Batavia, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Heathwood Assisted Living in Buffalo. He was born September 15, 1932 in Batavia to the late Ignazio and Carmella (Dorsey) Mortellaro. He is preceded in death by daughter-in-law, Terri Mortellaro, siblings, Casper and Frank Mortellaro, Rose VanValkenberg, Carmella “Millie” McVay, Mary Cassaro, and Jenny Stehlar.
Anthony was a proud United States Army Veteran and served in the Korean Conflict. He began working at George Smith Motor’s, he then went on to work for his brother at Mortellaro Sales & Service before going into business with his brother Joe and sister Milly at Joe’s Pro Shop and Tony’s Appliance Repairs. Tony was an avid rollerskater, enjoyed riding motorcycles and gardening. He also loved making champagne, especially for his children’s weddings.
He is survived by his beloved wife Shirley E. (Wilkens) Mortellaro of Buffalo, sons, Russell (Teri) of Buffalo, Timothy (Jamie) of Tampa, FL, Larry (Nina) Mortellaro of Batavia; brother Joseph Mortellaro of E. Pembroke; 8 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, along with many nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to call on Monday, April 3, 2023 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Gilmartin Funeral Home & Cremation Company, Inc. 329-333 West Main Street, Batavia, New York 14020. A 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Resurrection Parish, 303 East Main Street, Batavia, New York 14020. He will be laid to rest in St. Joseph’s Mausoleum, Batavia.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the church or the Donor’s Choice. To leave an online message of condolence please visit www.gilmartinfuneralhome.com