Anthony “Tony” Joseph Pullinzi, Sr., 90, of Batavia, passed away peacefully, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at Crossroads House. He was born Oct. 19, 1932, in Batavia, to the late Pasquale and Salvatrice (Tabone) Pullinzi. He is preceded in death by sisters, Carmina DiSanto and Antonia Corbelli. Anthony was a 1950 graduate of Batavia High School. He was employed at Massey Ferguson, Batavia Downs Racetrack, and retired as a Supervisor at GTE Sylvania. Anthony was a member of Resurrection Parish and formerly a longtime member of St. Anthony’s Church. “Tony” was an avid Red Sox and Buffalo Bills fan, bowler, golfer, hunter, and fisherman. Anthony enjoyed fishing for salmon and trout on Lake Ontario with his brother Patrick, testing his luck at area casinos and enjoyed old school Italian specialty cuisine, and especially seafood buffets.
Anthony is survived by his sons, Anthony J. Pullinzi, Jr., and Michael Patrick Pullinzi (Marcy) of Batavia; his brother, Patrick Pullinzi, of Hamlin; eight grandchildren, Nia (Ryan) Shepard of Baton Rouge, La., Constance Pullinzi and Seina Pullinzi of Rochester, Trenton (Jennifer) Zanow of Massachusetts, Kendel (Amanda) Zanow of Ohio; four great-grandchildren, Lilliana, Samantha and Wyatt Shepard, Adalynn Zanow; and many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited on Sept. 16, 2023 at 10 a.m. to a Mass of Christian Burial at Ascension Parish at 19 Sumner St. in Batavia and are invited by Anthony’s family to attend a Memorial luncheon at Batavia Downs Grandstands Banquet Room at 12 p.m. at 8315 Park Rd., Batavia. Anthony will be interred in St. Joseph’s Mausoleum, Batavia.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Crossroads House www.crossroadshouse.com where Anthony received excellent comfort care in his final days. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.gilmartinfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are being completed by Gilmartin Funeral Home & Cremation Company, Inc., 329-333 West Main Street, Batavia, NY 14020.