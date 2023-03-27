Antonia “Annette” Corbelli, 86, of Batavia, passed away Saturday, March 25, 2023 peacefully at home.
She was born Nov. 25, 1936 in Batavia to the late Pasquale and Salvatrice (Tabone) Pullinzi Sr. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Louis A. Corbelli and sister Carmina DiSanto.
Annette was a 1954 graduate of Batavia High School. She retired as a teacher’s aide from Genesee Valley BOCES in Batavia. Annette was a member of Resurrection Parish and formerly a longtime member of St. Anthony’s Church. Mrs. Corbelli deeply loved her family, was a food enthusiast, loved music and would never say no to shopping. You could find her shopping at any mall, store or Macy’s Lancôme makeup counter.
She is survived by her beloved children David (Julie) Corbelli of Elma, Judith (Dennis) Minnick of Alden, Marianne (James) Richter of Hampshire, Ill., brother Anthony Pullinzi of East Bethany, Patrick Pullinzi Jr. of Hilton, four grandsons, Ryan and Alex (Taylor) Corbelli, Reagan and Reese Richter, along with many nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to call on Saturday, April 1, 2023 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at Gilmartin Funeral Home & Cremation Company, Inc. 329-333 West Main Street, Batavia, New York 14020. A 12:00 Noon Mass of Christian Burial will follow at Resurrection Parish, 303 East Main Street, Batavia, New York 14020. She will be laid to rest in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Batavia.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital www.stjude.org. To leave an online message of condolence please visit www.gilmartinfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are being completed by Gilmartin Funeral Home & Cremation Company, Inc. 329-333 West Main Street, Batavia, New York 14020.