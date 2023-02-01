A great man recently said: “I’m so lucky, I love my life.” It is with great regret to share that Arthur J. Hill passed suddenly and unexpectedly with family at his side on Jan. 25 at the age of 78. He was doing what he loved and building until the end.
A lifelong resident of Orleans County, Art was born in 1944 in Knowlesville, N.Y., growing up on the Hill Farm and graduating from Medina High School in 1962. Known for his love of cars, he drag raced many throughout the county. He eventually bought his first race car and raced at Lancaster Raceway in the early sixties. Never looking back and owning various stock cars locally and throughout the northeast, Art owned race cars until this past spring. His love for the racing community knew no bounds as he cherished the many friends he had made over the 60+ years of racing. This community and his involvement in racing was a staple of his life until the end.
Known in the area as the founder of Art Hill Excavating (est 1977), Hill was always known as a man that loved his community, the citizens of Orleans County, and many throughout Western New York. He loved to create and help others over his 60 year career. His reputation as an operator was well known throughout the area as one of the best with his ability to do things with equipment with ease, grace, and precision. He loved to share his joy of operating heavy equipment while insisting on being fair, honest and doing the best job possible for each customer. He was also a mentor and father figure to many that worked at the company, loving to teach, instruct and share his amazing knowledge of construction. Over the many years of being in business, he became friends with scores of many and loved all that Medina and Orleans County has to offer. In his later years, Art was particularly proud of his children. His daughter, who owns and operates Art Hill Excavating for the past 12 years, as well as his son, who sells technologies to the Federal government.
Later in life, Art was able to spend time in Florida as well where he married the love of his life and found his second family. Spending time in the winters in Florida, Art and Marcia enjoyed cruises abroad, racing, cars, the lake, traveling the country, movies and spending countless hours together. They were inseparable and loved each other like no other.
A huge void has been left by such an amazing man as he touched so many in his life from all corners of the country. His appreciation and love for life was infectious. He was loved so very dearly by so many and will be missed but not forgotten. His legacy will continue as Art Hill Excavating continues to serve Western New York and will for many years to come.
Survived by his wife “Marcia Hamilton-Hill”, son, Gerald Hill of Leesburg, Va., wife, Erin Hill, grandchildren, Nova Hill, Abigail Hill, and Kellen Hill, daughter, Jennifer Hill-Young of Holley, N.Y., and husband, Aaron Young, and daughter, Lyndsay Young, stepson, Shane Hamilton, wife, Amanda Hamilton, stepson, Robert Hamilton, wife, Tana Hamilton, stepdaughter, Stephanie Chiasson.
All are welcome to attend calling hours on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at the Ridgeway Volunteer Fire Company, 11392 Ridge Rd, Medina, NY 14103, starting at 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a graveside committal at the Millville Cemetery to follow at 3 p.m. Please come and be prepared to share your favorite memories of this storied man.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Bogan & Tuttle Funeral Home, 226 Pearl St. Medina, NY 14103.
Please light a candle or share a memory of Art at: www.bogantuttlefunerals.com