Audrey E. Gibson
Audrey E. Gibson, age 95, of Perry passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.
She was born in Ossian, N.Y., on March 30, 1927, a daughter to the late Dana J. and Luella (Struble) Gibson.
Audrey worked in the banking business, working for Citizen and M&T Banks. She starting out as a teller and worked her way up to mortgage and loan.
She attended the First Congregational Church in Perry Center, where she taught Sunday School. Audrey enjoyed crocheting, gardening and visits from her family and neighborhood friends.
She is survived by a sister, Annabelle “Annie” Wooster of Warsaw; nephews, Richard (Margie) Wooster of Warsaw, John “JD” (Jeanne) Wooster of Perry; along with many great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and friends.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by brothers, Robert (Velma) and Darwin Gibson; brother-in-law, John C. Wooster; niece, Shirley Frisbee; and nephew, Gary Gibson.
Family and friends may call from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 20, at the Eaton-Watson Funeral Home, LLC., 98 North Main St. in Perry, where services will follow at 1 p.m.
Audrey will be laid to rest in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Perry Center.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 200 Meridian Centre Blvd., Ste. 110, Rochester, NY 14620; Strong Memorial Palliative Care, Unit 601, Elmwood Ave., Rochester, NY 14642; or to the Perry Emergency Ambulance, P.O. Box 205, Perry, NY 14530.
Arrangements completed by Eaton-Watson Funeral Home, LLC., 98 N. Main St., Perry, NY 14530. For more information or to sign the online guest registry, please visit www.eatonwatsonfuneralhome.com.