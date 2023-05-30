Audrey Jean Hurd, 93, passed away on Friday (May 19, 2023) at Premier Rehab Center in Batavia. Audrey was a lifelong resident of Oakfield.
Mrs. Hurd was born Sept. 20, 1929, in Olean, N.Y., the daughter of Edward and Margret Welsh.
Audrey was a member of St. Padre Pio Parish in Oakfield. Audrey worked many years at Comstock foods in Oakfield in various positions. She enjoyed time spent with her children and grandchildren, loved making ceramics and working in her garden. She loved to travel with her husband in her earlier years.
Surviving are her children, Donna Ciukaj (Steve) of Florida, Debbie Mullaney (William) of Virginia, Deon Jutrowski (late Mike) of Byron and Leon Hurd (April) of Elmira; a brother, Bill Welsh of Pennsylvania. She also has eleven grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild, and several nieces and nephews.
In death, Audrey is reunited with her parents; husband, Leroy Hurd, World War II Vet; son, Leroy Hurd Jr.; brother, Edward; and sister, Rose.
There will be no calling hours and a private Memorial Service will be at a later date.