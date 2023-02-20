Austin Lee Wester, 28, of Dansville, passed away on Feb. 7, 2023.
Austin was born June 9, 1994, in Rochester, son of Patrick & Traci Wester.
Austin had a great sense of humor and the ability to make anyone smile. He was very adventurous and always had to stay busy. He loved spending time with his daughters, bowling, skiing and basketball. He was an avid Boston Celtic basketball fan.
Surviving along with his parents are his fiancé, Maria Rasmussen; daughters, Hailee Wester and Ava Wester; brothers, Zachary Wester, Nickolas Wood and Ryan Consiglio; a sister, Chelsey Sanders; grandmothers, Shirley Wright and Rosemary Swede; aunts, uncles and cousins.
Austin is preceded in death by his mother, Kerri Swede; his grandparents, Jim Wright, Richard Wester, Bonnie Dvoroznak and Porter (Wayne) Swede.
Calling hours are Feb. 26 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the H.E. Turner & Co. Funeral Home, 403 East Main Street, Batavia. Austin’s funeral will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Crossroads House, PO Box 403, Batavia, NY 14021, www.crossroadshouse.com/donate.
Please leave a condolence, share a story, or light a candle at www.bataviafuneralhomes.com.