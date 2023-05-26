BATAVIA — B. Margaret (Dryer) Jones passed on May 21, 2023 in Ft. Myers, Fla., with her loving family at her side.
Margaret was born on Oct. 26, 1918 in Batavia, N.Y., to William and Maude (Gear) Dryer. A graduate of Batavia High School, she married Leon “Bud” Jones on June 6, 1941. She lived in Batavia until 2011, when she moved to Florida to be close to her daughters.
During her lifetime, Margaret worked for Pratt and Whitney in Buffalo during WWII, Batavia City Schools, and Troop A of the New York State Police, from where she retired in 1983.
Margaret is survived by her daughters, Linda Osborne and Nancy (Larry) Culling; her three grandchildren, Susan (Al) Batto, Nancy Jo (Dwight) Baglin and Eric Culling; three great-grandchildren, Bailey Batto, Andrew Batto and Hannah Baglin. Additionally, she is survived by her nephew, William Dryer, and niece, Karen (Robert) McClellan; six great-nieces; and five great-nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; husband, Leon; brother, Donald Dryer; niece, Beverly (Dryer) Culp; nephews, Thomas and Gerald Roth; and great-granddaughter, Jordan Batto.
Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery in Batavia. There will be no calling hours and a graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be made to Hope Healthcare (hospice); 9470 Health Park Circle; Ft Myers, FL 33908.
Arrangements were entrusted to the H.E. Turner & Co. Funeral Home in Batavia.