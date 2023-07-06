Barbara A. Guppenberger, 90, a longtime resident of Batavia, passed away following a brief illness, in Spencerport surrounded by family on Tuesday Feb. 14, 2023. Barbara was born in Batavia on Jan. 3, 1933, a daughter of Mary Zeitz and August Guppenberger. She is survived by her brother James (Jean) Guppenberger of Titusville, Fla.; and predeceased by her sisters: Mary (John) Yunker, Helene (Robert) Beuler, and Lois (John) Gringer as well as her brothers: Francis (Carol) Guppenberger, Rev. August Guppenberger and Joseph Guppenberger. Friends and family are invited to attend an 11 a.m. Memorial Mass on Saturday July 8, 2023 at Resurrection Parish (St. Mary’s) 18 Ellicott St. in Batavia. Barb was buried in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Batavia, N.Y. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the donor’s choice. To leave messages of condolence please visit www.gilmartinfuneralhome.com. Arrangements completed by Gilmartin Funeral Home & Cremation Company, Inc. 329-333 West Main Street, Batavia, New York 14020.
