Barbara A. Guppenberger (90 years old) a longtime resident of Batavia, passed away following a brief illness, in Spencerport surrounded by family on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.
Barbara was born in Batavia on Jan. 3, 1933, a daughter of Mary Zeitz and August Guppenberger. Following her graduation from Batavia High School in 1950, she began her 30 plus years of employment at the New York Telephone company in Batavia, rising to a position of foreman.
She is survived by her brother, James (Jean) Guppenberger of Titusville, Fla.; and predeceased by her sisters, Mary (John) Yunker, Helene (Robert) Beuler, and Lois (John) Gringer; as well as her brothers, Francis (Carol) Guppenberger, Rev. August Guppenberger and Joseph Guppenberger.
She is also survived by a multitude of nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews; great-great nieces and nephews; and great-great-great nieces and nephews. Over the years, Barbara spent her leisure time driving her boat on Conesus Lake, completing paint by number pictures, painting ceramic sculptures and bowling. She will be greatly missed by all, her gracious and loving devotion to her family continues to be a guiding light for all to follow.
There will be no prior calling hours. Barb will be buried in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Batavia, N.Y. The family will hold a Memorial Mass at St. Joseph’s Church at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the donor’s choice. To leave messages of condolence please visit www.gilmartinfuneralhome.com. Arrangements completed by Gilmartin Funeral Home & Cremation Company, Inc., 329-333 West Main Street, Batavia, NeY 14020.