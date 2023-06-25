ELBA — Mrs. Barbara Jean Whyman Graham, 88, passed away on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born on Aug. 23, 1934 in Batavia to Edward and Helen Bolt Whyman.
She was a graduate of Batavia High School. She worked at Doehler-Jarvis as a secretary and phone operator. Barbara also worked at Genesee-Wyoming BOCES as a secretary and Clerk of the Board of Education until her retirement in 1994. She was active in different organizations, her church and secretarial organizations around the state. Barbara was a member of the Elba Presbyterian Church.
On June 12, 1954, she married Michael Graham (deceased 1981) and had two children, Thomas and Susan. Thomas married Michele Seaburg. Their daughter Erin resides in Oakfield with Barbara’s great-granddaughters, Hadley and Harper. Susan married Ronald Ramsey and resides in Huntingdon, Tenn. They have triplet sons. Michael resides in Colorado. Matthew (Lauren Allen) is in the Air Force and is stationed in South Carolina with Barbara’s great-granddaughter, Aria Gray. Daniel (Melissa Fleischman) resides in Rochester with Barbara’s great-granddaughter, Adelyn Grace.
Barbara is also survived by her sister, Nancy (David) Post as well as many nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to call on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Elba Presbyterian Church, 23 North Main St, Elba where memorial services will immediately follow visitation at 11 a.m. A luncheon will be served after the memorial service at Elba Fireman’s Recreational Hall, 7143 Oak Orchard Road, Elba. Memorials in her name may be made to the Elba Presbyterian Church, 23 North Main Street, Elba, New York 14058. To leave a condolence, share a story or light a candle in her memory, please visit www.bataviafuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the H.E. Turner & Co. Funeral Home, 403 East Main Street, Batavia.