Barry Richard King, 73, of Elba, N.Y., passed away peacefully on July 20, 2023. He was born on April 19, 1950, in Plattsburgh, N.Y., to the late Richard H. King and Jennie Irene Williams. In addition to his parents, Barry is predeceased by two brothers, Dennis Potter and James King; and one sister, Kathleen Wickert.
Barry graduated from the University at Buffalo with a BS in Computer Science. He worked for many years at the Buffalo International Airport in maintenance for U.S. Airways. He was an avid Buffalo Bills fan. He loved car racing (especially NASCAR) and playing board games with his family. As a skilled carpenter, he loved working around the house he built himself in Elba.
He is survived by his loving wife, Connie (Zielinski) King of Elba; children, Sherrie (Steven) Carmichael of Batavia, Stephanie (Neil) Sakamoto of England, Thomas (Adriana) Suski of Virginia and Jason (Nicole) Suski of Pennsylvania; siblings, Steven (Kim) King of Pennsylvania, Duane Bartz of Arcade, Becky (Ray) Feller of Lyndonville; sister-in-law, Christine Potter of Barker; four grandchildren, Crystal, Alicia and Jasmine Brenkus, Natalie Suski; and a great-grandson, Hudson; along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
There will be no prior calling hours and private services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hildebrandt Hospice Care, 2652 Ridgeway Ave., Rochester, NY 14626. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.gilmartinfuneralhome.com. Arrangements completed by Gilmartin Funeral Home & Cremation Company, Inc, 329-333 West Main Street, Batavia, NY 14020.