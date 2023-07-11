Bernadette A. Meyers Peterson

Bernadette (Bernie) A. Meyers Peterson went home to be with the Lord on Saturday July 8, 2023 at the young age of 63 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Batavia, a lifetime resident of the surrounding area and spent the majority of her life in manufacturing as well as tending to an oversize garden of green peas and potatoes on the family farm.
Bernie is survived by her life partner John Peterson of Warsaw and his son Jonathan of Alexander. Her siblings: Teresa (late Al) Thorley of Alexander, Jim (Linda) Meyers of East Bethany, Vince (Marie) Meyers of Alexander, Fran (Greg) Michalak of Ashville, Anne (Tom) Vanderbosch of Alexander, Tom (Heather) Meyers of Montezuma and Jen (Joe) Decker of Belmont. Also survived by aunts, and uncles, many nieces and nephews, grandnephews and a plethora of cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Virginia Meyers.
In her final days, Vickie and George Matteson were always there to tend to her needs.
There will be a Celebration of Life at West Middlebury Baptist Church 4950 W Middlebury Road, East Bethany, NY 14054 at 10AM on Saturday July 22, 2023 followed by a gathering from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the church social center.
She will be laid to rest next to her grandmother M. Cecelia Meyers at St. Vincent’s Cemetery in Attica, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wilmont Cancer Center 601 Elmwood Ave., Rochester, NY 14642 (she received the most wonderful care from Dr. Yirinec and his staff at the Batavia location) or the York Animal Hospital Stray Animal Fund 2275 Main St., York, NY 14592 (who took the best care of her fur babies – Kitty, PK, and Renny). To leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.gilmartinfuneralhome.com. Arrangements completed by Gilmartin Funeral Home & Cremation Company, Inc. 329-333 West Main Street, Batavia, New York 14020.